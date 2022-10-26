Danica Patrick Grills Denny Hamlin On Infamous NASCAR Daytona Wreck

One of the more infamous confrontations in the past 10 years in NASCAR history was between Danica Patrick and Denny Hamlin at Daytona, and the two hashed things out seven years after the incident.

It was a hectic week leading up to the Daytona 500 on Feb. 22, 2015. During practice races, Hamlin and Patrick were involved in a four-car wreck, and in a duel race, Hamlin bumped behind Patrick causing her to spin out. After the race, the now retired race car driver confronted the current Cup Series driver on pit road.

“What are you doing,” Patrick said after she grabbed Hamlin. “You did the same (expletive) thing in practice.”

Seven years later, the two reflected on the incident on Patrick’s “Pretty Intense” podcast with the Joe Gibbs Racing driver initially taking a light-hearted approach.

“I was aggressive, for sure, but usually when I crash my friends, it’s only because I’m trying to help,” Hamlin said, per podcast video.

“Yeah, I’m glad you just dumped my primary car, my back-up and then I had to go to another back-up for the Daytona 500,” Patrick said sarcastically. “That was my plan, too.”

The discussion didn’t stop there. Patrick wanted a more definitive answer from Hamlin on what his mindset was at Daytona International Speedway.