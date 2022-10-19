David Andrews Has Message For Mac Jones Amid Mounting Outside Noise

FOXBORO, Mass. — It hasn’t been the best of months for Mac Jones.

The Patriots quarterback has missed three straight games with a high ankle sprain, and during that time has watched rookie fourth-rounder Bailey Zappe play so well that the Julian Edelmans of the world now want Bill Belichick to make a permanent QB change. Worse yet, Jones’ character and relationship with the Patriots have been subjects of multiple reports — some credible, some (very) questionable.

New England center David Andrews on Wednesday was asked for his message to Jones amid the mounting outside noise. He kept the focus on the sophomore quarterback’s health and attempts to get back on the field.

“I think, one is, ‘Be as ready as you are and make sure you’re where you need to be,'” Andrews said during a news conference at Gillette Stadium. “I haven’t had a lot of injuries where I’ve kind of missed time during the season — the one thing I had was kind of a sickness thing and was out for a couple weeks. Other than that, it’s kinda been whole year off (or not).

“But I think, as a player, I know if I was in that position, I’d just want to be as healthy as I could be. That’s tough because you’re a competitor, you want to go play. So, we’ll see. He’ll make that decision, and obviously our medical staff.”

The Patriots will practice Thursday, Friday and Saturday before hosting the Bears on Monday night. We’ll get a better sense of Jones’ status as the week progresses.

That said, Jones reportedly is near the end of his high-ankle sprain recovery and will be ready to play against Chicago — leaving the ball in the Patriots’ court.