David Pastrnak has been one of the best players in hockey so far this season.

The Boston Bruins go head-to-head with the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second game of a back-to-back Friday night.

Through eight games, Pastrnak has an impressive scoring line of six goals and nine assists for a league-leading 15 points.

