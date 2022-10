David Pastrnak seems to be in midseason form.

The Boston Bruins started off their season with a big win, defeating the Washington Capitals in the season opener by a score of 5-2.

Pastrnak was highlighted before the game as a player to watch, and he answered with a four-point night, including a goal, in the victory.

