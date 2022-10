David Pastrnak cannot stop scoring.

The Boston Bruins defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night, winning 4-0.

Already up three goals, Pastrnak handed the Blue Jackets the final blow when he sniped one past netminder Elvis Merzlikins in the second period. The Bruins winger now has seven goals on the season.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.