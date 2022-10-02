Dez Bryant Weighs In On Crucial Incomplete Pass In Packers-Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Dez Bryant knows a thing or two about what is and isn’t a catch, so it’s no surprise he weighed in during the fourth quarter of the New England Patriots-Green Bay Packers game.

With the game tied at 24, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw the ball downfield 40 yards to Romeo Doubs where he appeared to catch it for a touchdown. The play was ruled incomplete and after a lengthy review, the call stood.

should this be a catch? pic.twitter.com/Ai0ELNELP5 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 2, 2022

Had it been a TD, the Packers would have taken a 30-24 lead in the final two minutes of the game that already saw Brian Hoyer get knocked out due to a head injury so the Patriots were being led by third-stringer Bailey Zappe.

Much to the dismay of Packers fans, the game remained tied. But Bryant couldn’t help but share his own thoughts about the play.

That?s the catch all over again! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 2, 2022

To refresh your memory, Bryan was on the wrong end of a “what is it a catch?” type of play when he was with the Dallas Cowboys. Bryant appeared to catch a touchdown pass in 2015 during the divisional game. The Cowboys ended up losing 26-21, but had the incomplete pass been ruled a touchdown, we’d have a completely different ball game.