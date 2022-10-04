Did Robert Kraft Want Patriots To Start Bailey Zappe Over Brian Hoyer?

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft wished his team had handled its quarterback situation differently after Mac Jones’ injury, according to one prominent sports commentator.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons said on this week’s episode of his popular podcast that his sources — whom he called “Pats birdies” — told him Kraft would have preferred for New England to start rookie Bailey Zappe, not veteran journeyman Brian Hoyer, after Jones was ruled out for Sunday’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

“One thing I heard — as you know, I have some Pats birdies — Kraft loves Zappe,” Simmons said, via WEEI.com. “And Kraft thought he should’ve started this week over Hoyer. He’s, like, all-in on Zappe.”

Whether that’s true or not, Kraft still got to see plenty of Zappe in Green Bay. The fourth-round draft pick entered late in the first quarter after Hoyer suffered a head injury and played the rest of the way. He did not post gaudy numbers (10 of 15, 99 yards, one touchdown, one lost fumble) and operated a limited offense, but his composed play helped keep the Patriots within striking distance of what would have been a major upset. As 9.5-point underdogs, they led in all four quarters before losing 27-24 on a last-second field goal in overtime.

As the Patriots’ only healthy QB, Zappe currently looks like the favorite to start this Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium, though the exact timetables for Jones’ and Hoyers’ returns remain unclear. New England reportedly is expected to sign Garrett Gilbert to its practice squad for additional quarterback depth.