Did Tom Brady Trip To Robert Kraft Wedding Impact Buccaneers In Week 6?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady might have missed some last-minute preparation time ahead of Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but coach Todd Bowles seemingly does not want it to become a narrative.

Brady, like so many other Patriots past and present, was on hand in New York to celebrate Robert Kraft’s wedding Friday night. Current members of the Patriots like David Andrews, Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater also were in attendance. And while it might not be a major story in the eyes of many, Tampa Bay’s underwhelming loss in Pittsburgh on Sunday prompted Buccaneers reporters to ask Bowles about Brady’s brief trip.

“No, he didn’t miss anything,” Bowles said when asked if Brady’s trip to New York played any role in his underwhelming play, per the team. “He had a full week of practice.”

Brady was 25-for-40 for 243 yards and one touchdown in the 20-18 defeat to the Steelers, who improved to 2-4 on the campaign. It was a stunning result as Tampa Bay was a double-digit favorite with the betting public riding heavily with the Bucs.

Bowles then was asked a follow up questioning if Brady’s absence played a role in Tampa Bay going 1-for-4 in the red area, specifically.

“Absolutely not,” Bowles responded.

It probably shouldn’t serve as a major surprise that Bowles was asked those questions given how the contest played out. Of course, it is worth noting how the group of Patriot players had no problem making the trip for Kraft’s celebration all while re-focusing on their Week 6 clash with the Cleveland Browns. New England put together a decisive effort against the Browns in its Week 6 victory.