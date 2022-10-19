Does This Alleged DM Undermine Controversial Mac Jones Report?

If you’re not on Twitter, you’re missing a wild drama involving Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, the Patriots and a high-profile reporter claiming to have information on the relationship between the three.

And yet, perhaps the most interesting wrinkle arrived thanks to a random person popping up in a comments section.

On Monday, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe said that making the 2022 Pro Bowl (as an alternate) went to Jones’ head and pumped up his ego. “Making the Pro Bowl and making the NFL Top 100: worst thing that happened to Mac Jones last year,” Volin said during an NBC Sports Boston appearance.

A clip of the segment went viral Tuesday, with many past and current Patriots reporters denouncing Volin’s claims, as well as the way he delivered them.

But Volin doubled down Wednesday during an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” And that’s when things got particularly weird.

“Someone reached out in my DMs and said, ‘Yeah, Mac, his attitude is obvious in the building and everyone knows it,'” Volin said before adding, “Take that for what it’s worth.”

Volin then backpedaled, saying, “I wouldn’t take it as a report, just someone else chiming in with an opinion.” He also said that his source wasn’t a Patriots reporter but, rather, “someone that would know.” Furthermore, Volin indicated that quarterbacks coach Joe Judge prefers Zappe over Jones.