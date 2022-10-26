Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Daughter Makes WWE Debut As ‘Ava Raine’

After weeks of teases, Schism revealed the fourth member of their group to be “Ava Raine,” who is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s eldest daughter.

Raine (real name Simone Johnson) lurked in backstage “WWE NXT” segments only shown with a red hoodie. Raine signed with WWE on February 2020, making her the first fourth-generation wrestler in the company’s history. She revealed her in-ring name in May 2022 but had yet to officially make a television appearance until Tuesday.

Fans weren’t initially a fan of the name “Ava Raine,” but she promptly clapped back at those who disliked it, her first promo seems to give indication Raine is making an effort to not closely associate herself with her superstar father.

“The love and the acceptance the Schism has given me defies any preconceived notions of who I’m supposed to be,” Raine said in her debut promo Tuesday, per WWE Twitter video. “This family completes me. I am Ava Raine.”

Schism is a heel group who exhibit cult-like tendencies and aesthetics and is led by Joe Gacy. The Dyad, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid later joined Gacy as his followers. They talk about bringing smiles to people and preach acceptance, which is why members wear a smiley face pin and sometimes put on a yellow mask simulating a smiley face.

It seems like the “preconceived notions of who I’m supposed to be” line is meant for fans to not judge her based on being The Rock’s daughter. That’s always a tough sell, but if she can show she is good in the ring, it would help lessen comparisons.