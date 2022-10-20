Eagles Lineman Hates QBs Who Yell At Him, Makes Exception For Tom Brady

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is in the 12th year of his career, and if there’s one thing he can’t stand for, it’s quarterbacks who get in the face of their offensive lineman.

Tom Brady was the biggest offender of this in Week 6 when he gave it to the Buccaneers offensive line in their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. But Tampa Bay rookie Robert Hainsey had no problem with it, and as it turns out, neither does Kelce, despite his general stance.

“Tom Brady yelling at his O-line, we’ve seen that before,” Travis Kelce said on his podcast, “New Heights,” with his brother, per Twitter video. “I guess sometimes you just got to fire the guys up, man.”

“He was yelling at them boys,” Jason Kelce said. “Listen, he’s Tom Brady, I can’t say nothing. If Tom yells at me, I’m probably not gonna say nothing neither, but playing O-line’s hard. If there’s one thing I do not like, it is quarterbacks getting into offensive lineman. Like bro, I am (expletive) doing the best I can, brother. Get the (expletive) out of my face. I will put you in that trash can over there if you don’t shut the (expletive) up. The last thing I want is a (expletive) that can’t get hit or it’s called roughing the passer to come up to me and tell me how to (expletive) wrestle somebody every play. Get the (expletive) out of here.

“Listen, it’s Tom Brady, I get it. I’m not saying (expletive) to Tom Brady either. (Expletive’s) got a bunch of Super Bowls, he’s earned the right to yell at his O-line.”

Now, this brings up an interesting thought. Has this ever come up on the Eagles sideline? Well, there hasn’t been much evidence of a quarterback getting in Kelce’s or any Philadelphia offensive lineman’s face because of a poor play. This is mainly due to the Eagles having one of the best offensive lines in the league for about as long as Kelce has been in the league.

But Jalen Hurts is probably going to think twice before he decides to yell at Kelce or else he’ll get dumped into a trash can.