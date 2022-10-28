End Of An Era: Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Filing For Divorce

It’s over for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.

After months of rumors surrounding Brady and Bündchen’s marital issues, TMZ reported the power couple will file for divorce Friday after reaching a settlement to end their marriage.

“Our sources say lawyers for both Gisele and Tom have been working with a mediator to hammer out both property settlement and custody, and we’re told they have come to terms,” TMZ reported, adding they will file in the state of Florida.

Rumors of marriage trouble began swirling when Brady took an 11-day excused absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in August. It’s still exactly unclear where Brady went and if Bündchen was with him. More fuel was added to the fire with reports of the duo hiring divorce lawyers, Bündchen giving Brady an “ultimatum” and the former being absent from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding earlier this month while Brady was spotted in pictures.

Brady and Bündchen married in 2009 and share two children together.

TMZ also reports that the terms of the divorce will be confidential.