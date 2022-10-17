End Of Jack Easterby’s Tumultuous Texans Tenure Has Respected NFL Writer Thrilled

The tumultuous tenure of Jack Easterby with the Houston Texans reportedly has come to an end, and you will be hard-pressed to find anyone more thrilled about it than longtime NFL reporter John McClain.

McClain, a well-respected NFL reporter who has spent decades covering the Texans, took to Twitter on Monday after ESPN was the first to report the firing. A string of tweets and social media posts pretty clearly indicates McClain’s feelings on Easterby’s reported exit.

“Great move by the McNair family!” McClain wrote in his initial tweet.

He added tweets including: “Good riddance!” and “Firing Easterby is one of the best decisions in the history of Houston sports.”

Oh yeah, and our favorite: “If Houston was Oz, fans would be singing ‘Ding dong the witch is dead!’ “

Jack Easterby was hired in 2019 largely because of Bill O?Brien?s recommendation. He had his footballs cut off after last season. No longer had power. Great move by the McNair family! — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) October 17, 2022

Easterby spent too much time leaking Texans stories to his favorites in the media, which earned him a lot of enemies. Then he denied leaking stories to the McNair family. Good riddance! — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) October 17, 2022

Firing Easterby is one of the best decisions in the history of Houston sports. If the McNair family wants to make another great decision that'll be met with 100 percent approval, they should bring Andre Johnson back into the organization. He was Easterby's most outspoken critic. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) October 17, 2022

If Houston was Oz, fans would be singing, "Ding dong the witch is dead!" — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) October 17, 2022

McClain retired from his full-time duties at the Houston Chronicle after covering the Houston Oilers and Texans for 47 years. He’s a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee and has a plaque in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after being recognized for his coverage of the NFL. If somebody like McClain is feeling that way, it might best depict Easterby’s controversial tenure in Houston.

Easterby, who arrived in Houston in 2019, was featured in a Sports Illustrated bombshell report on how he was responsible for causing a divide within the organization. According to reports at the time, he was also in the ear of Texans owner Cal McNair as the organization fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien four games into the 2020 season, thus allowing Easterby to take over control of personnel, a role many believed he was underqualified for.

After all, Easterby previously worked within the New England Patriots organization as a team chaplain and character coach from 2013 to 2018 prior to leaving for Houston. Those around New England probably will remember his post-Patriots tenure for controversies, including when he reportedly blamed the Kraft family for being behind the Sports Illustrated report. Additionally, the Patriots filed tampering charges against the Texans in June 2019 after believing Easterby had illegal conversations with then director of player personnel Nick Caserio.