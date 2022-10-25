Everything We Know About Patriots’ Bizarre QB Situation

FOXBORO, Mass. — What’s that old saying? If you have two quarterbacks, you don’t have one?

That’s where the New England Patriots find themselves after Monday night’s 33-14 loss to the underdog Chicago Bears — a game that featured a QB usage plan unlike any previously seen in the Bill Belichick era.

Mac Jones started the game, then was replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe early in the second quarter. But this move, according to head coach Bill Belichick, was not made because Jones was struggling (though he was), nor because he suffered an in-game injury (though he was working his way back from one).

Though Zappe’s entrance sparked a brief rally, neither signal-caller looked especially impressive against a Bears team that, entering this primetime matchup, was widely viewed as one of the NFL’s worst. As a result, the Patriots are facing even more questions at the game’s most important position as they head into a short-week road matchup with the division-rival New York Jets.

Belichick and both QBs spoke to reporters after the loss. Here’s everything we learned from their postgame comments:

— The Patriots planned to play both QBs against Chicago, with Jones starting in his first game back from a high ankle sprain and Zappe entering in relief.

“I told the quarterbacks that we were going to play both of them, and that’s what we did,” Belichick said.