Ex-Celtic Terry Rozier Wears Bizarre Outfit To Postgame Interview

Former Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier is bringing the “Scary Terry” moniker to a different level now with the Charlotte Hornets, and not in a good way.

Following a 124-112 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, Rozier showed up to his postgame press conference in an absolutely bizarre outfit.

Rozier looked more like he was ready to hit the slopes than take questions from reporters by donning a bright orange ski mask with a butterfly on it. Adding to his overall fit, Rozier wore orange sunglasses as well. Check out Rozier’s strange attire in this video by The Charlotte Observer’s Scott Fowler.

The confusing postgame look from Rozier followed up a typical showing on the floor for the athletic guard who is in his fourth season with the Hornets after spending the first four years of his career with the Celtics. Rozier flirted with a triple-double by totaling 23 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists, but the 28-year-old was wildly inefficient — a hallmark of Rozier’s game.

Rozier shot a putrid 7-for-24 (29.2%) from the field, including a 2-for-8 showing from 3-point range while finishing the contest as a minus-5.

Maybe one of Rozier’s teammates can give him fashion tips going forward because look the part, play the part, right? Hopefully, Rozier will figure that out.