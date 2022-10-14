Ex-Celtics All-Star Likely To Be Cut Before NBA Season Opener

A former Boston Celtics guard is set to hit the market before the season tips off next Tuesday.

Kemba Walker likely will not play a minute for the Pistons, as Detroit is expected to waive the four-time All-Star to bring its roster to 15 guaranteed spots, as reported Friday by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Pistons acquired Walker from the New York Knicks, along with Jalen Duren, during the NBA draft in exchange for a future first-round pick.

The 12-year veteran has struggled to garner interest from other franchises, but one of his former teams, the Charlotte Hornets, is in need of guard depth after LaMelo Ball suffered a left ankle sprain in the preseason and is expected to be out for the start of the season.

The Phoenix Suns reportedly are interested in Celtics guard Derrick White, but Boston is unlikely to part with a player it acquired via trade last season. So, Phoenix could turn to Walker as an option.

What’s clear is Walker’s stock has dropped since Tom Thibodeau shut down the guard in February of last season. The 32-year-old has struggled with injuries. In his last two years in Boston, Walker dealt with knee injuries that forced him to miss several games.

But the guard has a solid reputation around the NBA. It would not shock anyone if Walker plays with another team for his 13th season in the league.