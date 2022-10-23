Ex-Patriot J.C. Jackson Carted Off After Scary Non-Contact Injury

J.C. Jackson’s first season as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers has been disappointing, and it looks like it could be coming to an early end.

The veteran cornerback suffered a scary injury in Los Angeles’ matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, crumpling to the turf as he landed trying to deflect a Geno Smith pass intended for Marquis Goodwin. Jackson’s cleat would get stuck in the turf as Goodwin came down with the touchdown pass.

Jackson remained down through two commercial breaks, surrounded by teammates on a knee. He was carted off the field to the locker room in an air cast, with the Chargers ruling him out soon thereafter.

Jackson joined Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and Jets running back Breece Hall as players who suffered knee injuries today and were ruled out almost immediately by their team.

The 26-year-old has had a turbulent first season with the Chargers. He was benched in Monday’s win over the Denver Broncos, before admitting to feeling defeated by the decision and his play so far this season.