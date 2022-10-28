Ex-Patriot James Harrison, 44, Can Still Push Mind-Blowing Amount Of Weight

James Harrison is someone you probably don’t want to get into a fight with.

The ex-NFL linebacker, who had a short stint with the New England Patriots in 2017, always has taken his workouts seriously and showcased just how strong he remains in retirement on his social media accounts.

Harrison, at the age off 44, continued to showcase his impressive strength on his TikTok account by pushing about 1,960 pounds with ease (and a few grunts).

James Harrison is still in the gym ? @brgridiron



(via jhharrison92/TT) pic.twitter.com/87oAuJ308f — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 28, 2022

Harrison added in the caption of the TikTok video that he wants to push 45 plates by May 4, which will mark his 45th birthday.

For those trying to do the math at home, that’s 135 more pounds and will bring the total to 2,095 pounds. That also includes the weight of the sled, which is roughly 70 pounds.

If anyone can do it, it’s certainly Harrison, and we’ll be keeping our eyes out for that video.