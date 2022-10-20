Ex-Red Sox From 2018 World Series Championship Team Retires

Former Boston Red Sox infielder, and member of the 2018 World Series-winning team, Eduardo Núñez officially retired from baseball on Thursday.

“Today, it is with mixed emotions that I officially announce my retirement from professional baseball,” Núñez shared on Instagram. “I had the opportunity of a lifetime to play the game I love for more than a decade while competing for five amazing MLB teams. To the (New York) Yankees, (Minnesota) Twins, (San Francisco) Giants, Red Sox and (New York) Mets – thank you for allowing me the opportunity to fulfill my dream. To my family and friends, thank you for your endless support. And finally to the fans, thank you for making this journey so much FUN!”

Núñez spent three of his 15 big league seasons with Boston after the Red Sox acquired him from the Giants through trade in 2017 prior to their postseason run. The veteran utility infielder would stick around and help the Red Sox defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 World Series, delivering a memorable pinch-hit, three-run home run in Game 1 at Fenway Park.

In 225 games played in a Red Sox uniform, Núñez batted .268/.293/.305 with 20 homers, 92 RBIs and 42 doubles.

Núñez finishes his career as a one-time All-Star (2016) with 2018 serving as his one World Series title run.