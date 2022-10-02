Ex-Red Sox Kyle Schwarber Crushes New Career-High Home Run

NESN Logo Sign In

One former Boston Red Sox fan-favorite left-handed slugger continued to pile onto his career-best season in home runs during his latest plate appearance on Saturday.

Kyle Schwarber, who had a memorable 41-game run with the Red Sox amid their 2021 playoff run which ended in the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, has had an impressive first run with the Philadelphia Phillies this season.

During his first at-bat against the Washington Nationals, Schwarber went deep, yet again. On an 0-1 count — the second pitch of the ballgame — the 29-year-old crushed Tommy Romero’s 91-mph four-seam fastball to the second deck in deep right field — Schwarber’s 43rd of the season.

The round-tripper served as his 10th against the Nationals this season which is the most from a Phillies player against a single team since Mike Schmidt connected on 10 against the Chicago Cubs in 1980, according to the Phillies communications department.

While the batting average has flirted with Schwarber’s career low — entering the contest hitting .211 — the eighth-season veteran leads the National League home run race and is now three ahead of runner-up Pete Alonso of the New York Mets.

On Sept. 20, Schwarber notched his 40th against the Toronto Blue Jays which made him the 14th Phillies player to do so since 2006 NL MVP Ryan Howard in 2009.