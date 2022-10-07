Ex-Red Sox Mookie Betts Disinterested In Watching MLB Playoffs

NESN Logo Sign In

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts, while masterful in the batter’s box and in the outfield, apparently has very little interest in tuning in for October baseball.

The former Boston Red Sox, 2018 World Series champ and American League MVP, made a guest appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday. The 30-year-old six-time big league All-Star and professional bowler (PBA) revealed that his viewership of games — whether live or replayed for pregame preparation — has little to no impact when taking the field.

“I don’t know, I play baseball so I know I’m not gonna watch it,” Betts told Kimmel. “Probably not. Yeah, no. … We do all this preparation, all this work, and when you get in the box, forget it all.”

The nine-year major leaguer is entering his sixth shot at a World Series title and the third consecutive since being traded by the Red Sox to the Dodgers in 2020.

During the regular season, in 142 games played, Betts batted .269/.340/.520 while crushing a career-high 35 home runs, 40 doubles and 82 RBIs with 12 stolen bases. His previous career-best in homers (32) came during his MVP campaign with Boston in 2018.

Betts and the Dodgers will await the winner of the San Diego Padres-New York Mets best-of-three National League wild card series. The winner of that contest will meet the Dodgers in the NL Division Series.