Five Takeaways From Shorthanded Patriots’ OT Loss To Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Down to their third-string quarterback, on the road, against Aaron Rodgers, the New England Patriots gave the Green Bay Packers all they could handle Sunday at Lambeau Field.

They forced overtime, then forced a punt on Green Bay’s opening drive of the extra session.

But ultimately, their shorthanded upset bid fell short. A 31-yard Mason Crosby field goal as time expired in overtime gave the Packers a 27-24 victory.

The loss dropped the Patriots — who entered the game as 9.5-point underdogs — to 1-3 on the season and last place in the AFC East.

Here are five takeaways from an unexpectedly dramatic Week 4 contest:

1. Bailey Zappe steps up

Veteran Brian Hoyer started in place of injured quarterback Mac Jones but suffered a concussion on a first-quarter sack. Rookie Bailey Zappe took over on the Patriots’ third offensive possession and played the rest of the way, posting an unimpressive stat line (10 of 15, 99 yards, one touchdown) but keeping New England competitive throughout.

This wasn’t the NFL introduction the Patriots were hoping for for Zappe, who watched each of the first three games from the sideline as a healthy scratch. But the Western Kentucky product delivered an admirable performance under difficult circumstances.