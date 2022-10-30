Video Footage Of Michigan-Michigan State Melee Is Absolutely Insane

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh called it an 'assault'

by

4 hours ago

On-field tensions translated into a postgame melee Saturday night after the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Michigan State Spartans in a rivalry game at “The Big House.”

The footage to come out from the postgame interaction, which Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh referred to as an “assault” on two Wolverine players, is stunning to see and paints the Spartans in a poor light.

“Two of our players were assaulted,” Harbaugh told reporters Saturday night, per The Michigan Insider. “I saw the one video, it’s 10-one-one. Pretty bad. I’m going to let our athletic director, Warde Manuel, address it with the authorities.”

It started as this:

Before it escalated into this, which admittedly might be difficult for some to watch:

Michigan State president Samuel Stanley released a statement Sunday afternoon and said the actions by Spartans football players were “unacceptable” and those involved would be held responsible by head coach Mel Tucker. Tucker also noted how law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference were involved in the discipline conversations.

