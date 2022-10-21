Ford Final Five: Bruins Drop Ducks 2-1 In Shootout

Battle of wild animals ends with Bruins at top of the food chain.

The Boston Burins were back in action Thursday night as they played host to the Ducks, and secured a 2-1 victory over Anaheim in a shootout.

Taylor Hall provided the offense for the B’s as he scored the team’s lone-goal during the seventeenth minute of the second period to take a 1-0 lead, but the Ducks would strike back with a goal from Frank Vatrano just three minutes later.

Linus Ullmark played masonry as he laid down a brick wall between the pipes stopping 30 of 31 shots faced and moved to 3-0 as a starter on the year.

For more on the Bruin’s clutch shootout win, George Balekji has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game in the video above.

