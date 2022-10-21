Ford Final Five: Bruins Drop Ducks 2-1 In Shootout

The Boston Burins were back in action Thursday night as they played host to the Ducks, and secured a 2-1 victory over Anaheim in a shootout.

Taylor Hall provided the offense for the B’s as he scored the team’s lone-goal during the seventeenth minute of the second period to take a 1-0 lead, but the Ducks would strike back with a goal from Frank Vatrano just three minutes later.

Linus Ullmark played masonry as he laid down a brick wall between the pipes stopping 30 of 31 shots faced and moved to 3-0 as a starter on the year.

For more on the Bruin’s clutch shootout win, George Balekji has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game in the video above.