Ford Final Five: Bruins Lose First Game Of Season Vs. Senators

The Boston Bruins undefeated year comes to an end as the team took their first loss of the 2022-23 season and now sit at 3-1-0 after falling 7-5 to the Ottawa Senators Tuesday night.

Despite falling 3-0 in the first period, the Bruins rallied with three straight goals to tie the game in the second, yet were unable to complete the comeback.

David Pastrnak finished the game with a goal and two assists while Patrice Bergeron continued to climb the Bruins all-time goal scorer leaderboard.

For more on the Bruins’ tough first loss of the season, George Balekji has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game in the video above.