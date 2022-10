The Boston Bruins took down the Minnesota Wild in a 4-3 overtime thriller on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden.

Taylor Hall came through huge for the B’s with the game-winning goal, while David Pastrnak registered a goal and an assist in the matinee matchup.

All in all, this win was a full-team effort from every line.

For more on the Black and Gold’s latest win, check out the Ford F-150 Final Facts from the game in the video above.