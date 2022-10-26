Former MLB Pitcher Suggests Aaron Judge Leaves Yankees

With the New York Yankees in full offseason mode following their failure to appear in the World Series for the 13th consecutive year, one former Major League Baseball pitcher has a bold suggestion for slugger Aaron Judge amid his highly-anticipated free agency.

Jake Arrieta, who pitched 12 seasons and partook in the World Series-winning run with the Chicago Cubs in 2016, believes Judge should hold the Yankees fans accountable for their showering of boos directed at the 30-year-old veteran outfielder.

“The fact that they (Yankees fans) booed Aaron Judge,” Arrieta said during an episode of Barstool Sports’ “Starting9” podcast. “Man if I’m him, I’m like, ‘Man (expletive) y’all.’ I’m not coming back here. No, you want to boo me after what I just did for you? I’m going to the (New York) Mets. 99 in a Mets uniform, I know you like the sight of that. But it’s just ridiculous. Like, I don’t wanna hear the (expletive) about whatever the Yankees fans are complaining about. You don’t boo the guy. Cheer him on when he’s struggling, like help boost him a little bit. … If I’m Judge, I’m signing with somewhere else.”

Judge, fresh off his record-breaking campaign with the Yankees, struggled at the plate in the postseason. In 36 playoff at-bats, Judge hit .136/.184/.306, collecting five base hits including two home runs and three RBIs while striking out 15 times in nine games.

During the regular season, Judge batted .311 with an American League record-setting 62 home runs, 131 RBIs and 177 total base hits in 157 games played.

With Judge approaching free agency in the best possible way, various teams are surely expected to make at adding the right-handed power bat to their lineup next season.