Former NFL QB Tweets About Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen Divorce Rumors

NESN Logo Sign In

Robert Griffin III’s mind was in the right place Tuesday, but he probably was running a fool’s errand when he tried to give direction to those taking in all of the Tom Brady news.

Brady’s personal life, specifically his marriage with Gisele Bündchen, has been a popular topic of conversation in both the football and celebrity gossip worlds since August. The most significant report about their relationship to date was revealed Tuesday when the New York Post claimed the A-list power couple has hired divorced lawyers and is looking into the potential details of a split. The bombshell report took the internet by storm and the general public likely will stay plugged in as the matter unfolds.

Griffin, a former NFL quarterback who now works as an ESPN analyst, clearly is privy to the Brady-Bündchen chatter, but he’s hoping fans don’t go overboard with the rumor mill.

“A lot of assumptions being made about Tom Brady and his wife Gisele when no one but them really knows if anything is going on,” Griffin tweeted. “Let them live and figure out their own marriage. They are the only ones who know what’s going on and why in their relationship.”

Again, this is a perfectly reasonable take from Griffin and in a perfect world, everyone would heed his advice. But this ongoing story has a strangehold on the masses, so don’t count on the assumptions and rumors slowing down any time soon.