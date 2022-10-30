Four Takeaways From Patriots’ Much-Needed Win Over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Patriots entered Sunday’s game sorely needing a win over the AFC East rival New York Jets. The road there wasn’t pretty, but New England achieved that goal, prevailing 22-17 at MetLife Stadium.

The victory improved the Patriots to 4-4 on the season, with a winnable matchup against Sam Ehlinger and the Indianapolis Colts up next on their schedule. After that, they’ll have their bye week and a home rematch with the Jets, setting up a realistic path to playoff contention in the AFC.

Here are four at-the-buzzer takeaways from Sunday’s result:

1. Line play hamstrings Mac Jones, offense

How did the Patriots’ offense look in the first half of this game? Four letters: U-G-L-Y. They failed to find the end zone despite starting two of their first five drives in New York territory, settling for a pair of Nick Folk field goals.

The biggest culprit for these struggles was the offensive line, which was simply overwhelmed by the Jets’ talented front seven. Jones was sacked on two of his first three dropbacks and three of his first seven and the Jets racked up nine tackles for loss in the first half alone.

Both of New England’s right tackles were victimized, with Isaiah Wynn (who was bumped from the starting lineup in favor of Marcus Cannon) surrendering a sack on his first pass-blocking snap. Cannon was beaten around the edge by linebacker Bryce Huff, who hit Jones’ hand as he threw to force an interception.

Rookie left guard Cole Strange really struggled, committing two holding penalties and multiple pass-protection breakdowns before seemingly being benched in the third quarter. Wynn, who’s rarely played guard in his career, replaced the first-round pick for several series. The Patriots also were shorthanded up front, with James Ferentz starting in place of longtime center David Andrews. He had a tough time against standout defensive tackle Quinnen Williams in a difficult matchup.