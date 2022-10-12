Did Gisele Bündchen Send Message To Tom Brady With Instagram Comment?

Gisele Bündchen “liked” and commented on a rather interesting Instagram post Tuesday, raising the question: Coincidence or a message to Tom Brady as the power couple reportedly deals with marital issues and a potential divorce?

The post — shared by Jay Shetty, an author, podcast host and former Hindu monk — reads, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”

Shetty added in the caption section, “Love is a daily effort. Some days it may come easier than others and that’s OK, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner’s values and goals (folded hands emoji).”

Bündchen responded with a “like” and a folded hands emoji of her own. Which obviously could mean nothing, other than her giving the post her stamp of approval. But the timing sure seems notable, no?

Brady and Bündchen recently hired divorce lawyers, sources told Page Six, and subsequent reports certainly haven’t painted the couple’s future together in an optimistic light. PEOPLE reported last week, citing someone close to Bündchen, that the Brazilian supermodel is “done” with the 13-year marriage and ready to “move on” from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

Of course, we can’t speak definitively about Bündchen’s intentions with her Instagram activity. It’s not like Bündchen told Shetty to share the post Tuesday (we don’t think) as rumors continue to swirl about her marriage. People on social media obviously will latch onto anything, though. And she presumably knows that as much as anyone by now.

So, it absolutely is fair to wonder whether Gisele Bündchen’s “like” and comment are Tom Brady-related — either because she’s in her feelings or because she’s trying to hammer home a point about what their relationship has become.