Greatest One-Game Wonders In Patriots History Under Bill Belichick

If there’s one thing that can be pointed to as Bill Belichick’s greatest strength as Patriots head coach/general manager, it’s his ability to pull a diamond out of the rough.

The greatest example, of course, is Tom Brady, who was drafted in the sixth round before going on to put together the greatest career in the history of organized football. But, it goes deeper than that. Julian Edelman was drafted as a college quarterback and went on to win a Super Bowl MVP as one of Brady’s most reliable targets ever. Players like Wes Welker, Matthew Slater, Malcolm Butler and J.C. Jackson all arrived to New England as relative unknowns before carving out Pro-Bowl careers.

All of those players put together sustained runs of success for the Patriots, going down in the franchise’s history as some of the best to ever do it. This list? Not so much.

Sometimes a player flashes the highest of highs before fading into obscurity. You’ve seen it before in the NFL with Super Bowl XXII hero Timmy Smith running roughshod for Washington. Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Matt Flynn threw six touchdowns in relief of Aaron Rodgers before combining for 11 over the remaining six years of his career. Seattle Seahawks wideout Chris Matthews saw 20% of his career catches come in the Super Bowl against the Patriots. But no team, and no coach, has seen the amount of flashes in the pan like the Patriots under Bill Belichick.

So here are some of the best.

Jonas Gray (2014 @ Indianapolis)

This is the name everyone envisioned when clicking on this article, and rightfully so. Jonas Gray is to one-game wonders as Belichick is to coaching football. I mean, who else here ended up on the cover of Sports Illustrated?

Gray ran all over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 of the 2014 season, touching them up for 201 yards and four touchdowns on 37 carries in a 42-20 Patriots win. Those 201 yards rank third in franchise history for a single game. Gray’s career in New England would quickly fizzle out after he was late to a practice later that week before being a healthy scratch against the Detroit Lions. The Patriots tried their luck against Indianapolis again in that season’s AFC Championship game, but Gray would finish with four yards on four carries, giving way to LeGarrette Blount’s 148 yards. Gray would bounce around Florida the following season, appearing in games for the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars before finding himself out of the league following the 2015 season. He combined for 391 yards and one touchdown in his 18 other career games.