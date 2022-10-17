Guardians Vs. Yankees Live Stream: Watch ALDS Game 5 Online, On TV

A trip to the 2022 American League Championship Series is on the line Monday night in the Bronx.

The Yankees kept their season alive Sunday night with a road win over the Cleveland Guardians. A stellar seven-inning outing from New York ace Gerrit Cole paved the way for a winner-take-all AL Division Series finale back at Yankee Stadium.

The starting pitching matchup pits Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon against Guardians righty Aaron Civale. The winner of Monday night’s game moves on to battle the Houston Astros for the Junior Circuit pennant.

Here’s all of the viewing information for Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 5:

When: Monday, Oct. 17 at 7:07 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: Watch TBS