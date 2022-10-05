How Aaron Judge Feels About Not Having Record-Breaking Home Run Ball

NESN Logo Sign In

The latest item that deserves a spot in Aaron Judge’s trophy case currently is on someone else’s person.

Judge made history when he belted a home run in his first at-bat of Tuesday night’s New York Yankees-Texas Rangers game at Choctaw Stadium. With 62 homers on the season, the superstar slugger now stands alone with the record for the most round-trippers in a single American League season.

Of course, one of the most popular sidebars along Judge’s pursuit of history has been the significance of the record-breaking baseball. The fan who caught No. 62 did not give it back to Judge on Tuesday night, but the four-time All-Star himself isn’t sweating it.

“It’d be great to get it back but that’s a souvenir for a fan,” Judge told reporters, per Audacy. “They made a great catch out there and they got every right to it.”

According to Audacy, the fan who caught the baseball is Corey Youmans, who apparently is a vice president at Fisher Investments. As he left the ballpark with the valuable piece of memorabilia Tuesday, Youmans told a few reporters that he hadn’t thought about what he is going to do with the baseball.

It makes plenty of sense why Judge isn’t dwelling on the whereabouts of the baseball. Following Wednesday’s regular-season finale, the AL MVP frontrunner will embark on a Yankees postseason run that he hopes concludes with his first World Series championship.