How Adam Silver, NBA Intend To Handle ‘Serious’ Tanking Issue

The NBA is taking initiative(s) to address their concerns with teams across the league tanking during the regular season.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who recently met with members of the Phoenix Suns organization, made several comments in regard to the league’s stance on tanking. Described as a “serious issue,” Silver spoke during a question-and-answer session and touched base on the subject when asked by an employee.

“We put teams on notice,” Silver said, per ESPN. “We’re going to be paying particular attention to the issue this year.”

Silver also acknowledged his understanding from the perspective of non-contending organizations aiming to acquire prominent, young talent through a high draft selection during the lottery.

“It’s something we have to watch for,” Silver said. “A draft is, in principle, a good system. But I get it, especially when there is a sense that a once-in-a-generation player is coming along, like we have this year.”

Silver could possibly have subliminally referred to 18-year-old Victor Wembanyama of the French professional basketball league. The 7-foot-4 prospect is highly regarded as the no-brainer of the 2023 NBA Draft, even receiving high praise from fellow Frenchman and Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert.

“I think he’s something we’ve never seen before,” Gobert said, per CBS Sports.