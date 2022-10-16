How Bill Belichick Can Further Cement Legacy With Week 6 Win

Bill Belichick will long be remembered for his six Super Bowl titles as a head coach, but the New England Patriots coach continues to climb the ladder in pursuit of another historic feat.

Belichick, who entered New England’s Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns with 323 career victories, is one win shy of tying George Halas for the second most all-time, as pointed out by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday. Belichick’s next victory would tie him for second most behind only Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Shula, who compiled 347 overall wins as a head coach.

The Patriots have a rather ironic stretch as it pertains to the head coach. After all, Belichick could tie for second with a win over the Browns, an organization that fired him, before facing the Chicago Bears, Halas’ former team, in Week 7. The Patriots then play the New York Jets, who Belichick almost coached prior to his New England tenure, in Week 8.

Patriots fans who have heard Belichick previously are well-aware the coach won’t put much stock into his individual accomplishments whether it comes to fruition Sunday or in the near future, but it’s nevertheless noteworthy.