How Bill Belichick Reacted To Jakobi Meyers’ Postgame Comments

Bill Belichick and Jakobi Meyers might need to have a conversation — and in a hurry.

Meyers clearly was upset with what happened to quarterback Mac Jones during the Patriots’ 33-14 Monday night loss to the Chicago Bears. Jones, making his first start in a month, was booed off the field by a raucous New England crowd and replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe. With Patriots fans cheering him on, Zappe led his team on consecutive touchdown-scoring drives before cratering in the second half.

Belichick was all over the map after the game, saying Jones’ ankle sprain recovery played a factor in the planned two-quarterback approach but also saying neither health nor performance had anything to do with his removal in the second quarter. And it’s clear that not everyone in the Patriots locker room was aware of Belichick’s plan to play both Jones and Zappe.

Regardless of how it all went down, Meyers wasn’t happy with anyone.

“Not even as a football player, it’s tough as a man to see somebody who worked so hard get that kind of treatment,” Meyers said of Jones. “But at the end of the day, we’re all trying to feed our families, so we’ve got to go out there and make plays for whoever’s throwing it.”

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald later asked Meyers to clarify whom he was talking about.

“Not even the coaches, just everybody,” he said. “The crowd, all of it. It was an ugly situation, in my opinion.”