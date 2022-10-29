How Bruins Have Made Jim Montgomery Comfortable Behind Bench

If you get nervous watching the Bruins on an odd-man rush during games, you’re probably not alone.

Just know that Jim Montgomery does not feel the same.

The Boston head coach picked up his eighth win behind the bench after the Bruins took care of the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-0, on the second night of a back-to-back. It’s been a historic start for the B’s and even though things haven’t been perfect, they’ve been good enough for the Bruins to sit atop the NHL standings.

Linus Ullmark has been a huge part of the success. The goalie moved to 6-0-0, which, as noted by 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson, is the best a Bruins goaltender has been since Tim Thomas started 2010 with the same record and a .984 save percentage.

Ullmark has been sharp, made timely saves and comes up huge on odd-man rushes, which makes Montgomery’s job as head coach a bit easier.

“It’s unreal how comfortable I am standing behind the bench,” Montgomery told reporters at Nationwide Arena after Friday’s win. “We’re giving up odd-man rushes, there’s guys open on the back door and you’re not even worried because you just expect our goalies to make saves. It’s a very comforting feeling as a coach behind the bench.”

Ullmark really has done everything and more that’s been asked of him and has given the Bruins a chance to win every time he’s between the pipes. Judging from some of the highway robbery stops he’s made, it’s no wonder Montgomery is so at ease watching odd-man rushes.