How Bruins Have Made Jim Montgomery Comfortable Behind Bench

If you get nervous watching the Bruins on an odd-man rush during games, you’re probably not alone.
Just know that Jim Montgomery does not feel the same.
The Boston head coach picked up his eighth win behind the bench after the Bruins took care of the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-0, on the second night of a back-to-back. It’s been a historic start for the B’s and even though things haven’t been perfect, they’ve been good enough for the Bruins to sit atop the NHL standings.
Linus Ullmark has been a huge part of the success. The goalie moved to 6-0-0, which, as noted by 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson, is the best a Bruins goaltender has been since Tim Thomas started 2010 with the same record and a .984 save percentage.
Ullmark has been sharp, made timely saves and comes up huge on odd-man rushes, which makes Montgomery’s job as head coach a bit easier.
“It’s unreal how comfortable I am standing behind the bench,” Montgomery told reporters at Nationwide Arena after Friday’s win. “We’re giving up odd-man rushes, there’s guys open on the back door and you’re not even worried because you just expect our goalies to make saves. It’s a very comforting feeling as a coach behind the bench.”
Ullmark really has done everything and more that’s been asked of him and has given the Bruins a chance to win every time he’s between the pipes. Judging from some of the highway robbery stops he’s made, it’s no wonder Montgomery is so at ease watching odd-man rushes.
Jeremy Swayman bounced back nicely after two rough starts — the second of which saw him get pulled after giving up six goals in two periods. But he fulfilled his promise and looked like the promising rookie he was last year and that any slump was behind him.
Montgomery has a good problem in net with Ullmark and Swayman, and his messaging has been able to reach the Bruins team as a whole, which is evident by their 8-1-0 start.
Then there’s the defense, who were without their top pairing in Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy to start the season and then without Brandon Carlo for four games due to a concussion. Derek Forbort and Connor Clifton really have solidified themselves as a solid third pairing and Forbort acted as a “second goalie” against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.
Enough can’t be said about the offense. David Pastrnak probably looks the best he ever has, Brad Marchand, though it’s just one game, looks 100% healthy and already contributed on the score sheet in his return and the secondary scoring doesn’t seem to be a problem this season. With 15 different Bruins scoring through nine games, it’s not so hard to see why Montgomery has the confidence he does.
The Bruins get the weekend off before continuing their road trip Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Puck drop from PPG Paints Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.