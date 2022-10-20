How Celtics Really Turned Off Montrezl Harrell In Free-Agent Talks

The Celtics met with Montrezl Harrell before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, but the veteran forward didn’t like what Boston brought to the table.

Harrell was viewed as a potential fit for reigning the Eastern Conference champions in free agency. Not only could the Celtics stand to add some interior help, but Harrell employs a hard-nosed style of play that fits the identity Boston showcased on its run to the NBA Finals this past season.

The sides weren’t able to work something out, however, as Harrell ultimately joined the Philadelphia 76ers on a free-agent deal worth the veteran’s minimum. In a recent conversation with MassLive’s Brian Robb, the eighth-year pro explained why he lost interest in the Celtics.

“We had talks,” Harrell told Robb. “Honestly, it didn’t work out. We did have conversations but their mindset, where they wanted me to play or how they wanted me to play was not ideal. The situation I’m basically in or was going to be in, it wasn’t going to work out.”

Harrell added: “It wasn’t really going to help me. I mean, I’m definitely for the team and organization, but at the same time, if you are telling the player before the season even started they aren’t going to be playing games, that’s tough to say. That’s not going to work. I can’t do nothing with that. That’s how it went.”

The Louisville product made his 76ers debut against the Celtics on Tuesday, scoring two points and pulling down no rebounds over 11 minutes at TD Garden. Noah Vonleh, who secured a spot on Boston’s roster to address the team’s reserve power forward needs, also scored two points while pulling down two boards across 20 minutes.