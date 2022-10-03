How Isaiah Wynn Actually Helped Bailey Zappe In QB’s Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

Bailey Zappe kept his composure amid near-impossible circumstances Sunday, falling just short of a stunning upset victory at Lambeau Field in his NFL debut. He had Isaiah Wynn to thank for that.

Yes, the same Isaiah Wynn who allowed two sacks, committed two penalties and was demoted to second string after halftime in the Patriots’ 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers.

During an appearance Monday on WEEI’s “Merloni, Fauria & Mego,” Zappe explained how Wynn — New England’s much-maligned right tackle — helped steady him after he replaced injured quarterback Brian Hoyer late in the first quarter.

“Personally, I like it when I get in the huddle and everybody’s talking to each other,” said Zappe, who only dressed for Sunday’s game because usual starter Mac Jones was sidelined with a high ankle sprain. “Like, I told Isaiah when I went in just to every once in a while look at me and be like, ‘It’s all right, we’re playing ball.’ And he did that almost every other play. He would look at me and be like, ‘OK, you’re good. Let’s go.’ “

Other members of the Patriots’ offensive line pitched in, too.

“Trent (Brown) did it,” Zappe said. “DA (David Andrews) did it. I like that. The relationships that we have, this team is a big brotherhood. We’re a big family, and I give a lot of credit to those guys for helping me stay calm.”

Zappe posted a modest stat line in his first taste of real NFL action (10 of 15, 99 yards, one touchdown) and was sacked three times, including a strip-sack surrendered when Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary blew past Wynn. The fourth-round rookie avoided any fatal errors, though, and led back-to-back touchdown drives to open the second half, helping the Patriots hold leads in all four quarters as 9.5-point road underdogs.