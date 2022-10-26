How Julian Edelman Responded To Kanye West’s Comments

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, like many others, caught wind of the controversial remarks against the Jewish community made by music/fashion icon Kanye West and elected to vocalize his stance on the matter.

Edelman, a three-time Super Bowl champion and Jewish American, empathized with the widely-publicized mental state of the worldwide known rapper, however, isn’t tolerant of the attacks within the comments West recently made.

“Mental health is a serious issue and needs to be at the forefront of the American dialog,” Edelman posted on Twitter alongside an edited picture of West’s “Ye” album. “It’s also not an excuse for hate. Hate is a disease just like every other, except that words can spread it. Speak up, not down.”

West has endured various consequences thus far for his reckless commentary. So far, the rapper has lost his relationship with GAP clothing, Adidas and JPMorgan Chase Bank.

On Tuesday, Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown cut ties with West’s “Donda Sports” agency. Brown, like Edelman, also took to Twitter and announced his departure from the affiliation with West.

“I now recognize that there are times when my voice and position can’t coexist in spaces that don’t correspond with my stance or my values,” Brown wrote. “And, for that reason, I am terminating my association with Donda Sports.”