How Malcolm Brogdon Described His Opening Night Debut With Celtics

Malcolm Brogdon noted he wanted to be part of the Celtics this past offseason, and the 29-year-old made that sentiment even more clear Tuesday.

The sixth-year guard contributed in Boston’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers, helping interim head coach Joe Mazzulla earn his first win of his career. Brogdon scored 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting in 24 minutes of action. He also added four assists and two steals in his role off the bench.

After the game, Brogdon described what his Celtics debut meant to him.

“It’s great, man. It’s a dream to be able to play for this organization, put that jersey on,” Brogdon told reporters, per NBC Sports Boston video. “Sort of doing it in the midst of the passing of Bill Russell and honor him the way we have, it’s a blessing.”

Before the game, Jaylen Brown gave a heartfelt speech on Russell’s legacy, and a tribute video was played for the late Celtics all-time great and civil rights trailblazer. Former Boston and current 76ers head coach Doc Rivers also recalled his most memorable memory of Russell.

Brown and Jayson Tatum led the way for the C’s in the opening game of the season with a combined 70 points, 15 rebounds and six assists.

The Celtics will hope for two in a row when they travel to Miami to take on the Heat on Friday.