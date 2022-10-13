How Marshawn Lynch Reacted To Russell Wilson’s Broncos Start

With the Denver Broncos kicking off their 2022-2023 season at 2-3, first-year quarterback and Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson has displayed some noteworthy early campaign woes with his new team.

The Broncos offense ranks second-to-last in the league, averaging 13.8 points per contest while Wilson, in the midst of his 12th NFL run, is tied for 23rd among quarterbacks with four touchdowns recorded alongside three interpretations (tied for 18th) with 1,254 passing yards totaled (14th).

However, Lynch, who helped hoist the first and only Seattle Seahawks Vince Lombardi trophy in 2014, had some words of encouragement for his former teammate of four years. Now retired and formerly a member of the Seahawks’ infamous “Legion of Boom” squad, spoke alongside another former teammate during an installment of “The Richard Sherman Podcast.”

“I wanna reach out to him,” Lynch told Sherman, per The Volume video. “Right now, they looking at him as a black sheep. And look though, if there’s anybody who knows something about that, it’s me. I done been to the bottom of this league before where mother (expletives) done counted you out, talked bad on you. I ain’t gonna hold you, I ain’t wanna see it in Seattle. … Now that he ain’t in no Seahawk uniform, I’m pulling for him.”

On Thursday, Wilson was listed as a limited participant during practice with the Broncos on Thursday.

Granted, Wilson’s noticeable decline in production to kick off his clean state could be impacted by a shoulder injury, reported on Oct. 8. Nevertheless, Wilson, a proven elite-caliber quarterback, has time to turn it around with 12 contests remaining in the regular season.