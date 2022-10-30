How Nelson Agholor, Isaiah Wynn Feel About Patriots Trade Rumors

The New England Patriots have been identified as a team to keep an eye on ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

A handful of Patriots players have seen their names featured in the rumor mill as Nov. 1 rapidly approaches. New England reportedly has received calls about its top wide receivers, its lead running back and even a newcomer on the defensive side of the ball. Isaiah Wynn also has been a popular focus of reports, but that’s been the case for the fifth-year offensive tackle for some time now.

Wynn on Thursday explained he combats the trade chatter by “doing what I have to do.” However, the 2018 first-rounder didn’t relay a strong desire to keep playing in Foxboro, simply saying, “I’m here, right?”

Nelson Agholor was more verbose with his reaction to the trade chatter, but the sentiments were similar to Wynn’s.

“Can’t control it,” Agholor told reporters, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “It’s the NFL, teams all around the league trying to get better, so hey, whatever happens, happens. My focus is to be a New England Patriot and do what I need to do while I’m here.”

A recent report indicated teams have shown interest in Wynn, who is playing on the final year of his contract. Also on an expiring deal is Agholor, who’s totaled 14 catches for 225 yards with one touchdown across six games played this season.

New England’s pre-deadline activity also could be dictated in part by Sunday’s result. The 3-4 Patriots will spend Week 8 in the Meadowlands for a matchup with the 5-2 New York Jets.