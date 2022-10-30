How Patriots’ ‘Boogie-Oogie’ ‘Rattled’ Jets’ Zach Wilson In Win

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Three years ago, the New England Patriots made Sam Darnold see ghosts. Zach Wilson? He got boogie-oogied.

Boogie-oogied? Come again?

That’s how Matthew Judon explained what the New England Patriots did to the New York Jets’ overwhelmed quarterback in Sunday’s 22-17 win at MetLife Stadium.

The Patriots did not register a sack or quarterback hit until more than halfway through the fourth quarter, but they were able to consistently fluster and disrupt Wilson, who completed just 48.8% of his passes and tossed three interceptions in his ugliest performance of the season.

“We were able to get to the backfield and kind of ‘boogie-oogie’ him,’ ” Judon said postgame. “… Just to get to him, impose our will as a front and continue to put him under pressure and duress. We were able to do that.”

Judon spearheaded that effort, generating frequent pressure from his outside linebacker position. Though Wilson was able to wriggle out of a few sacks — including one by Judon on third down that would have knocked New York out of field-goal range — he spent much of the game running for his life and committed two back-breaking mistakes in the second half.

His final two interceptions were no-chance heaves directly to Patriots safety Devin McCourty. Judon provided heavy pressure on the first. On the second, it was linebacker Mack Wilson and defensive end Deatrich Wise.