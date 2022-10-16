How Patriots’ DeVante Parker Explained Sideline Argument Vs. Browns

CLEVELAND — Tempers flared on the Patriots’ sideline early in Sunday’s win over the Browns.

After New England settled for a field goal on its opening drive, wide receiver DeVante Parker got into it with position coach Troy Brown. Parker remained visibly heated after the two were separated, and several Patriots could be seen attempting to calm him down on the sideline, including inactive running back Damien Harris, defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington and fellow wideout Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

Parker, who was jawing with Cleveland defensive backs during that first series, watched the ensuing defensive possession with a towel over his head. But the fallout from his altercation was brief. When the Patriots’ offense returned to the field minutes later, he was back in the huddle. Parker wound up playing the vast majority of New England’s offensive snaps as the Patriots cruised to a 38-15 victory at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Asked after the game about the dustup, Parker downplayed it, saying disagreements like that are bound to occur over the course of an NFL season. He wouldn’t share details about what promped it.

“That’s what happens,” Parker told NESN.com. “It’s the NFL. Arguments happen. It’s football.”

As for his on-field trash talk, Parker said: “That’s what I like to do. I like talking (smack).”

Parker was the leading receiver in a balanced Patriots passing attack Sunday, catching four passes on six targets for 64 yards from rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe. Those included a highlight-reel 29-yarder over cornerback Martin Emerson on the aforementioned opening drive.