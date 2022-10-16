How Patriots Front Seven Made Statement Against Great Browns Running Game

CLEVELAND — The Patriots entered Sunday’s game at FirstEnergy Stadium with one of the NFL’s worst rushing defenses. The Browns entered it with the league’s top rushing attack.

Superstar back Nick Chubb led the NFL in rushing yards through five weeks, and Cleveland’s offensive line probably was the best in football. Plus, New England played Sunday without stout defensive tackle Lawrence Guy and lost stud sophomore Christian Barmore to a knee injury in the first half. Given all that context, you probably would’ve expected Patriots defensive linemen and linebackers to get gashed in Cleveland.

Well, that’s not what happened — far from it, in fact.

The Patriots held the Browns to just 70 rushing yards — 56 on 12 carries from Chubb; 12 on four carries from Kareem Hunt; two from receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones — in an impressive 38-15 road victory. Chubb found some success during the fourth quarter, but by then it was too late.

“I did not even know that we held them to 70 yards,” defensive lineman Deatrich Wise said after the game. “We were just playing and our number one goal was to stop Chubb. To hear that, that is very exciting. I believe we came out there and we met our goal of stopping the runs and then getting to the passer. When it was time to pass rush, we would get after them.”

As Wise alluded to, it wasn’t just about stopping the run. New England’s front seven also did a great job of getting after Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who was sacked four times and threw two interceptions, with pressure factoring into both. Putting the game in Brissett’s hands is what the Patriots wanted to do, but they wouldn’t have been able to accomplish it without first stopping the run and making Cleveland one-dimensional.

“We tried to make them play left-handed,” linebacker Matthew Judon said. “We knew that they had three really good backs but really Chubb and Hunt were running it really well. We tried to just stop them and we put all of our eggs in one basket.”