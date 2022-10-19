How Julian Edelman Feels About Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe Debate

Does Julian Edelman have “Zappe Fever”?

The retired Patriots receiver seemingly believes New England should stick with rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe once Mac Jones is healthy enough to play. Zappe, of course, has played well in relief of Jones, winning two straight games and kickstarting a legitimate Patriots quarterback controversy. The Western Kentucky product completed 24 of 34 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns in last Sunday’s win over the Browns in Cleveland.

“I’m not creating a distraction,” Edelman said during Tuesday’s “Inside the NFL” episode. “I’m gonna tell you the truth, though: If he continues to play the way he’s playing right now, he has to be the starter. I mean, Mac Jones will be coming off a high-ankle sprain. His strength in the pocket is his ability to move. If he can’t stick his foot in the ground, he can’t plant off his foot, there’s gonna be some deficiencies.

“And Zappe… Zappe matched Mac’s best game last year on the road against the Cleveland Browns, getting a win.”

Edelman was referencing Jones’ performance against the Browns last November, when the then-rookie QB completed 19 of 23 passes for 198 yards and three TDs in a 45-7 victory in New England.

As for which quarterback the Patriots will roll with going forward, that remains to be seen. All signs point toward Jones being healthy enough to play next Monday night when the Patriots host the Chicago Bears, but Bill Belichick thus far hasn’t publicly committed to either Jones or Zappe.