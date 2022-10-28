How Patriots Receiver Kendrick Bourne Responded To Trade Rumors

With only a few days left before the NFL trade deadline, New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has found himself in the middle of trade speculation.
But Bourne would prefer to see the deadline come and go without him moving on from the Patriots.
“Yeah, absolutely. I want to be here. There’s no doubt about it,” Bourne told The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan on Friday. “Yeah, it hasn’t been my best year so far or whatever the naysayers say, but I’m happy here. I’m just playing my role, like I said in the beginning (of the season). It’s about being patient.
“I’m not looking to be the stat guy, just trying to be in a position to help the team win, and I’ve always been that way. So, I’m just sticking to that motto and not getting too caught up in trying to get paid or whatever it may be.”
It’s been a turbulent second season in New England for Bourne, who is in the second year of a team-friendly three-year deal. After posting a career-best season last year with 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns, Bourne’s been the odd-man out in the receiver group in 2022.
He played only two offensive snaps in the season opener against the Miami Dolphins and while his playing time has increased after that, he still hasn’t been a go-to option like last season.
Bourne told Callahan that if he did get traded, he would accept it, but he’s trying to keep his attention elsewhere to prevent it from becoming a distraction.
“Just really not focusing on it. Just whatever happens, happens,” Bourne told Callahan. “If that’s what the coaches think they want to do and they think that’s what’s best, I’m on that wave. I would be cool with anything. Just really focusing on what I need to do and improving. Hopefully it’s more of other teams wanting me rather than my team not wanting me, so (I’m) just thinking about it that way also. (I’m) just focusing on getting better and the team and what’s going forward, instead of trying to fall into that trap.”
Bourne has 11 receptions on 14 targets this season, amassing 156 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He didn’t play in Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bears due to a toe injury, but was removed from the injury report Friday and looks ready to play when the Patriots visit the New York Jets on Sunday with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.
Bourne will know his future next Tuesday, with the Patriots having until the 4 p.m. deadline that day to get any trades done.