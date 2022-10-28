How Patriots Receiver Kendrick Bourne Responded To Trade Rumors

With only a few days left before the NFL trade deadline, New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has found himself in the middle of trade speculation.

But Bourne would prefer to see the deadline come and go without him moving on from the Patriots.

“Yeah, absolutely. I want to be here. There’s no doubt about it,” Bourne told The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan on Friday. “Yeah, it hasn’t been my best year so far or whatever the naysayers say, but I’m happy here. I’m just playing my role, like I said in the beginning (of the season). It’s about being patient.

“I’m not looking to be the stat guy, just trying to be in a position to help the team win, and I’ve always been that way. So, I’m just sticking to that motto and not getting too caught up in trying to get paid or whatever it may be.”

It’s been a turbulent second season in New England for Bourne, who is in the second year of a team-friendly three-year deal. After posting a career-best season last year with 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns, Bourne’s been the odd-man out in the receiver group in 2022.

He played only two offensive snaps in the season opener against the Miami Dolphins and while his playing time has increased after that, he still hasn’t been a go-to option like last season.

Bourne told Callahan that if he did get traded, he would accept it, but he’s trying to keep his attention elsewhere to prevent it from becoming a distraction.