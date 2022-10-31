How Saints Star Alvin Kamara Feels About Ongoing Trade Rumors

Are Alvin Kamara’s days with the Saints numbered?

The superstar running back himself hopes not.

Kamara recently became the latest high-profile NFL player to see his name mentioned in trade rumors. One report indicated New Orleans would consider moving Kamara to the draft pick-laden Philadelphia Eagles, while another claimed the Saints “rebuffed” the Buffalo Bills’ pursuit of the five-time Pro Bowl selection.

Sunday only heightened the appeal of making a pre-deadline move for Kamara. He ran for 62 yards with a touchdown while catching nine passes for 96 yards with two scores in New Orleans’ shutout win over the Las Vegas Raiders. But after the Week 8 game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Kamara expressed a clear desire to move forward with the Saints.

“I’m not interested in playing anywhere else,” Kamara told reporters, per The Saints Wire’s Ross Jackson.

Despite Kamara’s interest, a blockbuster deal for the 27-year-old probably is one the Saints should consider before Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. New Orleans will enter Week 9 with a 3-5 record on the season and probably is a long shot to reach the playoffs. The Saints also don’t have a solid future plan at the quarterback position, and the draft pick(s) acquired in a potential Kamara trade could help the organization set itself up well for the long term.

Kamara is a rare talent, there’s no denying that. But running back arguably is the most replaceable position in the NFL and the time might be now for the Saints to cash in on one of their most valuable assets.