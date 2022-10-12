How Should Bailey Zappe’s Play Influence Mac Jones Decision?

FOXBORO, Mass. — For the third consecutive week, the New England Patriots’ quarterback situation is shrouded in mystery.

Mac Jones has missed the last two games with a high ankle sprain — an injury that often takes players a month or longer to recover from. A report Wednesday from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler indicated Jones has a “decent chance” to return this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. But similar reports also circulated before New England’s matchups with Green Bay and Detroit.

Head coach Bill Belichick stayed on message when asked before Wednesday’s practice about Jones’ playing status.

“We’ll see,” Belichick replied. “We’ll see what it looks like (Wednesday) and go from there.”

Jones looked better during the brief open media portion of practice, showing improved mobility and walking without the pronounced limp he had in each of the previous two weeks. But with the injury unlikely to completely heal by the time the Patriots head to Cleveland, Belichick will need to decide whether the team would be better off starting a limited Jones or a fully healthy Bailey Zappe.

Zappe impressed last week in his first NFL start, completing 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown with one interception as the Patriots won 29-0 over a Lions team that boasts arguably the NFL’s worst defense. He’s looked like a capable QB thus far, which should allow New England to proceed patiently with Jones and not rush him back into action before he’s ready.

But Belichick said the rookie’s promising play won’t influence Jones’ return timetable.